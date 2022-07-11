iPhone 14 likely to cost $100 more than its predecessor, says report

-
The upcoming iPhone 14, which is all set to be unveiled this September, is likely to be $100 more costlier than iPhone 13, says a new report.
Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said the firm believes "a $100 price increase is coming for the iPhone 14", AppleInsider reported citing the Sun.
"Prices have been increasing across the whole supply chain, and Cupertino needs to pass these costs to the consumer on this release," the analyst was quoted as saying.
Various elements within the components industry are raising prices for various reasons, such as Samsung raising chip production pricing by 20 per cent in May, following other foundries.
Covid-related lockdowns have also caused problems for Apple's supply chain, with partners working to catch up on production, the report said.
A recent report said that the iPhone 14 and Pro models will come with 6.1-inch screens, while the Max and Pro Max models will be equipped with 6.7 in-inch screens.
However, the tech giant might discontinue the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.
Meanwhile, another report mentioned that its Pro version may come with 'Always On Display' due to a better screen refresh rate.
