Samsung to unveil new range of 8K Neo QLED TVs on March 30: Details here

Samsung unveiled its first 8K QLED TV back in 2018 and now the company has announced that the latest generation Neo QLED 8K TV sets will be shown off in a live stream on March 30.
The 'UnboxDiscover' event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Samsung.com.
"On March 30, Samsung is set to unveil how its vision for its latest Neo QLED 8K is set to redefine the role of the screen and bring unrivaled usability to their users' daily lives by providing utmost convenience and seamless connectivity," the brand said in a statement.
The post-pandemic economic recovery, faster upgrades in the entry tier and pent-up demand aided by festive sales helped India's TV shipments grew at highest-ever 24 per cent (on-year) last year.
The smart TV market grew even faster at 55 per cent (on-year) in 2021 and 65 per cent (on-quarter) in Q4 2021 to reach its highest ever shipments for a calendar year.
The overall smart TV share in the TV market soared to 84 per cent in 2021 from 67 per cent in 2020.
Xiaomi continued to lead the smart TV segment in 2021 with 18 per cent market share, followed by Samsung (also with 18 per cent share) and LG with 11 per cent market share in 2021.
While, OnePlus saw a record 354 per cent shipment growth during the year and ranked fifth in smart TV shipments, ralme shipments grew 72 per cent YoY in 2021.
