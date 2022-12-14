JUST IN
Smartest among them all, ChatGPT to help other bots in innovation
Qualcomm unveils new Wi-Fi 7-capable chipsets with over 20 Gbps capacity
Apple launches 'Freeform' whiteboard app for creative brainstorming
Short-video platform TikTok tests YouTube-like horizontal full-screen mode
YouTube announces to show users estimate process time for uploads
Apple fixes zero-day security bug that was 'exploited' on most iPhones
Meta introduces new features 'Notes', 'Candid Stories' on Instagram
OnePlus announces community sale with offers on smartphones, TVs, and more
Tesla rolls out new holiday update with Steam games and Apple Music
Apple rolls out iOS 16.2 with 5G network support for iPhones: Details here
You are here: Home » Technology » News
YouTube introduces new feature to warn users against their abusive comments
Business Standard

Netflix launches new mobile games 'Kentucky Route Zero', 'Twelve Minutes'

The streaming giant said that the players will find old-school gameplay improved with new fighting mechanics and will discover adventures with a new story mode

Topics
Netflix | gaming industry | online games

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Netflix
Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has launched two new mobile games, 'Kentucky Route Zero' and 'Twelve Minutes', and also teased some upcoming games.

Adventure game 'Kentucky Route Zero' is developed by Cardboard Computer and is about a secret highway running through the caves beneath Kentucky, reports TechCrunch.

In 'Twelve Minutes', developed by 24 Bit Games and published by Annapurna Interactive, players try to escape a time-loop nightmare and features the voices of Hollywood actors James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe.

As for the upcoming games, according to Netflix, the 'Vikings: Valhalla' will let players take the roles of fierce Viking clan leaders as they build settlements and increase their power across the continent.

The game will debut on Netflix in the first quarter of 2023.

The 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge' game will also launch next year and according to the company, "players will be able to kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo or other familiar friends in this totally tubular '80s-inspired beat them up".

The streaming giant said that the players will find old-school gameplay improved with new fighting mechanics and will discover adventures with a new story mode, the report said.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Netflix

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 15:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU