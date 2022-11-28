Samsung, Huawei, LG lead in securing metaverse hardware patents: Reports

-
ALSO READ
Delhi University likely to start certificate course on patent laws
Even foreign nationals have right to personal liberty: Huawei chief to HC
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 - Price, Features and Specs
Samsung Galaxy M13 series launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
'I am a Chinese, not a terrorist': Huawei India CEO tells Delhi court
-
South Korean and Chinese companies are securing metaverse hardware patents, with LG and Huawei rising in the ranks with the most Metaverse patents as the electronics industry looks beyond smartphones, the media reported.
The global metaverse market is expected to reach $996 billion in 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.8 per cent.
The size reached a value of $22.79 billion in 2021, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Since 2016, LG Electronics has filed the most metaverse patent applications, moving up from 11th place from 2010 to 2015, reports Nikkei Asia.
Samsung Electronics held its position in second.
Display colour schemes and semiconductors are among the strengths of South Korean companies, which have quickly established a presence in core components rather than headsets and other finished products.
Huawei placed fourth in the ranking with numerous patents related to image and display processing.
Moreover, Meta ranked third, Microsoft fifth, Apple and Intel were among the six American companies to make the top 10, with Sony as the sole Japanese company at sixth, according to the report.
The top 20 companies submitted a total of 7,760 patents, with the US accounting for 57 per cent, South Korea at 19 per cent, and China at 12 per cent.
However, Japanese firms accounted for 8 per cent, said the report.
--IANS
shs/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 18:02 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU