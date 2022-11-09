Slack to store Indian customers' data locally to meet regulations

Enterprise communication service Slack on Wednesday announced to store Indian customers' data within the country that will make it easier for the companies to comply with corporate or regulatory standards and meet the law of the land.

Rahul Sharma, Country Manager, India, Slack, said that the move will allow customers to choose India as a region where their data is stored for the Plus and Enterprise Grid plans.

"It is a significant investment in infrastructure, security and people to manage the physical infrastructure. This is important for regulated industries like healthcare, financial services, etc., and is also significant for businesses that want to keep their data within the country," Sharma noted.

Slack also released an India-specific report on the impact of the pandemic, the uncertain economic environment, and the burnout experienced by over half of Indian knowledge workers in the last year.

The study found that stability, salary and having a good manager are the top three factors for Indian knowledge workers when it comes to choosing the company they work for.

A very high proportion of Indian knowledge workers (81 per cent) also said they want more meaning from their job, or to feel like they're having an impact.

"Leaders must be finely attuned to their soft skills, which this study has revealed are now valued as highly by employees as salary, and how those skills are showing up in the organisation's approach to flexibility, stability, wellbeing and culture," said Sharma.

The findings showed that only half of Indian knowledge workers viewed their leaders as competent, consistent and inspiring, and a further third deemed their leaders to be stuck in their ways. Only half of respondents feel their leader is concerned for their psychological safety.

"Gen Z are the most concerned with wellbeing, having a highly social culture and a desire for empathetic leaders. While they are more likely to be inspired by leadership, they are the most likely to switch jobs," said the study.

--IANS

na/dpb

