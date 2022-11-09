JUST IN
Instagram brings native scheduling tool, achievements feature for creators
Zoom announces new features for modern work experiences: Details here
Apple releases iOS 16.2 developer beta with 5G network support for iPhones
Apple may introduce 'Custom Accessibility' feature in iOS 16.2 update
Qualcomm's ARM-based 12-core desktop CPU to be unveiled in 2024: Report
MediaTek unveils the Dimensity 9200 processor with 5G, ray tracing support
Apple built its empire with China. Now its foundation is showing cracks
Agnikul Cosmos successfully test fires 2nd stage semi-cryogenic engine
Noise Two wireless headphones launched in India: Know Price, specs and more
LG unveils world's 1st high-resolution display that stretches by 20%
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Instagram brings native scheduling tool, achievements feature for creators
Business Standard

Sony plans to launch 6 Xperia smartphone models for 2023: Reports

The models comprise the Xperia 5 V, Xperia 1 V, Xperia PRO-II, Xperia 10 V, and Xperia ACE IV

Topics
Sony | Sony Xperia | smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Sony (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sony is reportedly planning to launch six Xperia smartphones in 2023, which could be furnished with Snapdragon processors.

As reported by Android Central, the Japanese tech giant is working on at least five new phones set to release next year.

Out of the new models, three will be premium and one will be an entry-level smartphone.

The flagship models are said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is expected to be unveiled in the upcoming Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2022 next week, according to the report.

The models comprise the Xperia 5 V, Xperia 1 V, Xperia PRO-II, Xperia 10 V, and Xperia ACE IV.

The Xperia ACE IV is rumoured to be the cost-effective model featuring a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor.

According to PhoneArena, this device could be an alternative to the iPhone mini for Android enthusiasts. The device is reportedly available in two versions: one targeted at the Japanese market and one likely to reach global markets as well, said the report.

Another report suggests that at least one of the Xperia smartphones could be without a side-mounted fingerprint sensor in favour of an in-display sensor.

The power button in previous Xperia models served as both a fingerprint sensor and a power button.

On the whole, apart from making the best flagship phone, Sony is gearing up to take on cheaper Android alternatives with the new product lineup for 2023, reports Android Central.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sony

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 13:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU