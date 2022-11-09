Sony plans to launch 6 Xperia smartphone models for 2023: Reports

-
Sony is reportedly planning to launch six Xperia smartphones in 2023, which could be furnished with Snapdragon processors.
As reported by Android Central, the Japanese tech giant is working on at least five new phones set to release next year.
Out of the new models, three will be premium and one will be an entry-level smartphone.
The flagship models are said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is expected to be unveiled in the upcoming Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2022 next week, according to the report.
The models comprise the Xperia 5 V, Xperia 1 V, Xperia PRO-II, Xperia 10 V, and Xperia ACE IV.
The Xperia ACE IV is rumoured to be the cost-effective model featuring a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor.
According to PhoneArena, this device could be an alternative to the iPhone mini for Android enthusiasts. The device is reportedly available in two versions: one targeted at the Japanese market and one likely to reach global markets as well, said the report.
Another report suggests that at least one of the Xperia smartphones could be without a side-mounted fingerprint sensor in favour of an in-display sensor.
The power button in previous Xperia models served as both a fingerprint sensor and a power button.
On the whole, apart from making the best flagship phone, Sony is gearing up to take on cheaper Android alternatives with the new product lineup for 2023, reports Android Central.
First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 13:59 IST
