Small fraction of iPhone users use Self Service Repair Programme: Study

A small fraction of iPhone users will repair their own iPhone to postpone their next smartphone purchase, despite the Self Service Repair programme, a news study claimed.
According to a research by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), the battery life affects consumers more than screen condition. 14 per cent of iPhone buyers reported needing to charge a battery in their old iPhone every few hours.
Only 6 per cent of iPhone buyers said they had a cracked screen that made the old phone unusable, while another 12 per cent had a cracked screen that was still usable.
Buyers have many reasons for upgrading from an old iPhone, including processor performance or storage capacity. So, at best a small fraction of buyers are likely to postpone a new iPhone purchase by repairing an old phone through the Self Service Repair program.
Available first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and soon to be followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips, Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022.
Customers join more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers who have access to these parts, tools, and manuals.
Following the repair, customers who return their used part for recycling will receive credit toward their purchase.
