Sony announces new LinkBuds S headphones made from Water Server bottles
iMessage, FaceTime now back up after brief outage, informs Apple
iOS 16.2 to let users report unintentional Emergency SOS activations
Samsung's new 'Maintenance Mode' to keep users' data safe while servicing
iPhone 15 series to have 4 models with major differences: Report
How WhatsApp is turning into a spammer's paradise?
Tech giant Apple urges global supply chain to decarbonise by 2030
WhatsApp is back: Services restored after 2 hours of global outage
Apple rolls out macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16 update: Know new features and more
Bumble open sources AI tool 'private detector' that detects nudes
Business Standard

Sony announces new LinkBuds S headphones made from Water Server bottles

Tech giant Sony Electronics announced that it will release its smallest and lightest noise-cancelling wireless headphones LinkBuds S, made from Water Server bottles in a new colour

Topics
Sony | Sony Noise cancellation headphones | headphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Sony Electronics on Wednesday announced that it will release its smallest and lightest noise-cancelling wireless headphones LinkBuds S, made from Water Server bottles in a new colour variation called "Earth Blue".

In November 2022, the LinkBud S Earth Blue version will be available in select Asian countries, according to the company.

The new version will follow the white, black, and ecru colour versions that have been available on sale since June 2022.

The parts of the body and case of the new "Earth Blue" version of the LinkBuds S were made using "recycled resin materials" generated from recycled water bottles.

With the Adaptive Sound Control feature, the headphones will adjust ambient sound settings based on where you are, creating the best listening experience.

As part of Sony's commitment to reducing their product's environmental impact, the LinkBuds series includes not only the Earth Blue model, but all packaging on the headphones is plastic-free, and the headphones are made with recycled materials from automobile parts, it added.

However, the Sony Group is implementing a long-term ecological plan called "Road to Zero" aimed at reducing its ecological footprint by 2050.

In addition, all models in the LinkBuds series will receive a software update that will enable multipoint connectivity, i.e. users will be able to connect to two devices at the same time.

In November 2022, all LinkBuds series products will receive a software upgrade to facilitate multipoint connection.

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 16:24 IST

