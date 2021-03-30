Sony to soon shut down PS3, PSP, and PS Vita PlayStation stores

-
ALSO READ
PlayStation Plus announces new lineup of free games for Jan 2021
Play old Sony PlayStation games on new Microsoft Xbox series S and X
Sony Playstation 5 pushes console gaming to brand new and deeper level
Sony working on next-gen virtual reality headset for PlayStation 5: Report
Sony India advises customers on PlayStation 5 pre-orders amid high demand
-
Sony has announced to shut down its PlayStation Store for the PS3 on July 2 and for hand-held video game console Vita on August 27.
It means that the users will not be able to buy digital copies of games for the PS3 and Vita.
"We are closing PlayStation Store on PlayStation3 consoles on 2nd July 2021 and on PlayStation Vita devices on 27th August 2021. Additionally, the remaining purchase functionality for PSP (PlayStation®Portable) will also retire on 2nd July 2021," the company said in an update.
Sony launched PS3 in November 2006, and more than 80 million units of the console have ben sold to date. Vita has sold over 10 million units.
The company said that the users will still be able to re-download and play previously purchased game titles.
"You will still be able to access previously purchased video/media content. You will still be able to redeem game and PlayStation Plus vouchers. You will still be able to re-download and play claimed game titles through PlayStation Plus as long as you remain a member of the service," the company informed.
However, the users will no longer be able to make in-game purchases through games on PS3, PS Vita and PSP.
You will also no longer be able to redeem PSN wallet fund vouchers (gift cards) on PS3, PS Vita or PSP devices once PlayStation Store and purchase functionality for these devices close.
--IANS
na/
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU