Sony India advises customers on PlayStation 5 pre-orders amid high demand

Sony India on Saturday said that as pre-order date for PlayStation 5 comes closer, potential customers should avoid visiting the retails stores and first connect with them if the devices are available.
The company announced earlier this month that it will launch PlayStation 5 in India on February 2 and will start taking pre-order requests for the new gaming console from January 12.
"PS5 will be available for pre-order on various online and offline channels (until stock lasts at respective retailer) such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select other authorised retailers taking pre-orders," Sony India said in a fresh statement.
"Keeping the current situation in mind, Sony India urges all customers to keep their health and safety in mind before physically visiting any store for pre-order and advise them to call the local retailer before visiting," the company advised.
For contact details and address of the local retailers taking pre-orders, customers can also call the toll-free number 1800-103-7799.
The PlayStation 5 will cost Rs 49,990 for the normal edition while the digital edition will come for Rs 39,990.
The DualSense Wireless Controller will cost you Rs 5,990, the HD camera comes for Rs 5,190, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is for Rs 8,590, the media remote is for Rs 2,590 and the DualSense Charging Station is for Rs 2,590.
The next-generation gaming console competes against the new Microsoft's Xbox line up.
Sony has managed to sell 3.4 million PlayStation 5 units globally in 2020 and plans to sell up to 18 million units this year.
This is the highest-ever initial sales figure for any PlayStation console. It took the PS4 a little over six weeks to sell 4.2 million units.
--IANS
na/
