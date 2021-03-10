Sony launches Alpha 1 mirrorless camera in India with 8K video recording

on Wednesday launched a full-frame mirrorless camera in India with 8K video recording, 5-axis in-body image stabilisation, improved real-time Eye AF for humans and animals, among other features. Alpha 1 will cost Rs 5,59,990 for only the body, and it will be available from March 12 across all major online platforms and retail stores. The Alpha 1 comes with a 50.1-megapixel full-frame stacked Exmor RS image sensor. The new image sensor is built with integral memory and paired with an upgraded BIONZ XR imaging processing engine. It also boasts of an electronic viewfinder (EVF) with a maximum refresh rate of 240fps and 30fps burst shooting of up to 155 full-frame compressed RAW images or 165 full-frame JPEG images at up to 30 frames per second with the electronic shutter while maintaining full AF and AE tracking performance. The camera uses the same E-mount system like Sony's other full-frame mirrorless cameras, so you can use your existing lens. It can record 8K 30fps, 10-bit 4:2:0 XAVC HS videos in-camera. It can also record 4K 120fps video. The Alpha 1 has two media slots that both support UHS-I and UHS-II SDXC/SDHC cards, as well as new CFexpress Type A cards for higher overall capacity and faster read/write speeds. Connectivity options on the full-frame camera include a Micro-USB port, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm mic terminal, and a LAN terminal. The Alpha 1 has been designed and configured to support those who need to deliver stills or movies as quickly as possible with several connectivity options. Availability Alpha 1 will be available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, and major electronic stores across India from March 12.

Features: New 50.1-megapixel (approx., effective) full-frame stacked Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor in combination with an upgraded BIONZ XR™ imaging processing engine with eight times more processing power Blackout- free continuous shooting at up to 30 frames per second 8K 30p 10-bit 4:2:0 XAVC HS video recording with 8.6K oversampling for extraordinary detail and resolution, in addition to 4K 120p 10-bit 4:2:2 movie shooting capabilities Improved Real-time Eye AF (autofocus) for humans and animals, and new Real-time Eye AF for birds, as well as Real-time Tracking that automatically maintains accurate focus S-Cinetone color matrix as seen in FX9 and FX6 to deliver expressive cinematic look. The S-Log3 gamma curve makes it possible to achieve 15+ stops of dynamic range. 5-axis optical in-body image stabilisation for a 5.5-step shutter speed advantage World’s first anti-flicker shooting with both mechanical and electronic shutter. Electronic shutter flash sync up to 1/200 sec. for the first time in the Alpha™ series. World’s fastest5 mechanical shutter flash sync up to 1/400 sec. Professional workflow support with the industry’s fastest built-in Wi-Fi, SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps, 1000BASE-T Ethernet, and more