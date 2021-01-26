Sony to launch 'Compact' Xperia to challenge iPhone 12 mini: Report

-
ALSO READ
Sony launches Xperia 5 II smartphone with Snapdragon 865 chip
Sony HT-G700 review: Not just a soundbar, it is a full-fledged audio system
Sony Z8H 8K smart Android TV launched in India at Rs 14 lakh: Details here
Sony ships 3.4 millionn PlayStation5 units, plans 18 mn for this year
Beyonce's music label Sony bets its next big hit will be a podcast
-
Sony is reportedly planning to launch a member of the premium 'Compact' line of phones in 2021 with a 5.5-inch Xperia model to compete with the iPhone 12 mini.
The new device is expected to feature dimensions of 140 x 68.9 x 8.9 mm (5.5 x 2.71 x 0.35 inches), making it just a bit bigger than the iPhone 12 mini (which measures 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm or 5.18 x 2.53 x 0.29 inches), reports The Verge.
The new Xperia Compact is also said to offer an 8MP selfie camera in a teardrop notch, a dual-camera setup with a 13MP main camera on the back.
A fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button - similar to Touch ID on the latest iPad Air - and a 3.5mm mini-jack sits in the top of the phone for those who prefer wired headphones.
It may not be a flagship, but rather an entry-level device powered by Snapdragon 480 chipset.
The new device is expected to succeed the Xperia XZ2 Compact that was launched during MWC 2018. Back then, the Xperia Z Compact series was probably the only strong Android contender to pack flagship specs in a small size.
--IANS
wh/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU