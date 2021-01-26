Facebook to let researchers access election ad data from Feb 1

-
ALSO READ
Facebook quietly removes 20% text limit on ad images
India asks for record access to Facebook users' data in 2020 1st half
Apple iOS 14 to severely hit our online advertising, says Facebook
Decoded: Why Facebook is being sued by the US government and 48 states
Oversight Board begins accepting appeals from Facebook and Instagram users
-
Facebook will let researchers access, for the first time, the targeting information for more than 1.3 million social issue, electoral and political ads through the Facebook Open Research and Transparency (FORT) platform from February 1.
This data package includes ads that ran during the three-month period prior to the US Election Day, from August 3 to November 3, 2020.
"We created this tool to enable academic researchers to study the impact of Facebook's products on elections, and included measures to protect people's privacy and keep the platform secure," the social network said in a statement on Monday.
Understanding how advertisers choose to target audiences is key to learning more about the impact of digital ads on specific events like elections.
"By making the targeting criteria, such as location and interests, selected by advertisers running social issue, electoral or political ads available for analysis and reporting, we hope to help people better understand the practices used to reach potential voters on Facebook," the company said.
Also on February 1, the 'US 2020 Election Spend Tracker' data currently available in the Ad Library will be moved to the Elections page, where the information will remain available for download.
This offers researchers, academics and others a look into how much presidential, senate and house candidates spent on ads during 2020, Facebook noted.
People who visit the Ad Library will continue to be able to compare aggregate ad spend for any set of Pages, including those representing future candidates or current elected officials, running social issue, electoral or political ads.
"Visualisations of spend comparisons will be available for set date ranges including: last day, last 7 days, last 30 days and last 90 days," Facebook said.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU