Google Stadia arrives on OnePlus 5, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 7-series phones
Sony unveils PlayStation 5, DualSense controller, PS5 game titles, and more

The PS5 shall come in two variants; one with ultraHD Blu-ray disc drive to load and run games, and other a digital edition without a disc drive

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sony PlayStation 5 and accessories

Japanese electronics giant Sony on June 11 unveiled its much-anticipated PlayStation 5 gaming console. Named PS5, the next-generation gaming console shall come in two variants; a PlayStation 5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition without a disc drive. While both the variants look similar and have insignificant design differences, they have different utilities. The console takes conventional approach to load and play games, whereas the digital edition leaps on to the future where internet connectivity is all you need to purchase, download and play game on choice.

Besides the PS5, Sony also unveiled the DualSense wireless controller for PlayStation 5. It boasts haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the L2 and R2 buttons. The DualSense wireless controller replaces ‘Share’ button seen on the DualShock 4 with a new ‘Create’ button. Its usage and feature, however, would be revealed closer to launch. The DualSense also adds a built-in microphone array, which will enable players to chat with friends without a headset.

List of games coming to PS5:

  1. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  2. Horizon Forbidden West
  3. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  4. Gran Turismo 7
  5. Returnal
  6. Sackboy A Big Adventure
  7. Astro's Playroom
  8. Bugsnax
  9. DEATHLOOP
  10. Demon's Souls
  11. Destruction AllStars
  12. GhostWire: Tokyo
  13. Godfall
  14. Goodbye Volcano High
  15. Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online
  16. HITMAN 3
  17. Horizon Forbidden West
  18. JETT : The Far Shore
  19. Kena: Bridge of the Spirits
  20. Little Devil Inside
  21. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  22. NBA 2K21
  23. Oddworld Soulstorm
  24. Pragmata
  25. Project Athia *(working title)
  26. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  27. Resident Evil 8
  28. Solar Ash
  29. Stray
  30. The Pathless
  31. Tribes of Midgard

Not all the games shall be available on PS5 at launch. These are the titles that will make way to PS5 in over two-years. The PS5 is launching this holiday season and exact date would be revealed closer to launch.
First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 11:17 IST

