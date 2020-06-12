Sony unveils PlayStation 5, DualSense controller, PS5 game titles, and more

Japanese electronics giant on June 11 unveiled its much-anticipated PlayStation 5 gaming console. Named PS5, the next-generation gaming console shall come in two variants; a PlayStation 5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition without a disc drive. While both the variants look similar and have insignificant design differences, they have different utilities. The console takes conventional approach to load and play games, whereas the digital edition leaps on to the future where internet connectivity is all you need to purchase, download and play game on choice.





Besides the PS5, also unveiled the DualSense wireless controller for PlayStation 5. It boasts haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the L2 and R2 buttons. The DualSense wireless controller replaces ‘Share’ button seen on the DualShock 4 with a new ‘Create’ button. Its usage and feature, however, would be revealed closer to launch. The DualSense also adds a built-in microphone array, which will enable players to chat with friends without a headset.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Horizon Forbidden West Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gran Turismo 7 Returnal Sackboy A Big Adventure Astro's Playroom Bugsnax DEATHLOOP Demon's Souls Destruction AllStars GhostWire: Tokyo Godfall Goodbye Volcano High Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online HITMAN 3 Horizon Forbidden West JETT : The Far Shore Kena: Bridge of the Spirits Little Devil Inside Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales NBA 2K21 Oddworld Soulstorm Pragmata Project Athia *(working title) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Resident Evil 8 Solar Ash Stray The Pathless Tribes of Midgard

Not all the games shall be available on PS5 at launch. These are the titles that will make way to PS5 in over two-years. The PS5 is launching this holiday season and exact date would be revealed closer to launch.