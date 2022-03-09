Spotify, Discord back online after outages linked to Google Cloud

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft Windows 11 review: Give it time to mature; don't upgrade just yet
Windows 11 adoption happening twice as fast as Windows 10, says data
Streaming service Spotify brings polls, Q&A to all Anchor-hosted podcasts
Microsoft Windows store is now open to third-party app stores
Spotify removes an additional 70 episodes of 'Joe Rogan Experience'
-
Spotify and Discord users globally including in India were left without songs and posts after outages linked to Google Cloud disconnected both platforms.
The outages that affected both Spotify and Discord started late on Tuesday and were fixed by Google Cloud teams after a couple of hours.
Both the platforms came back online on Wednesday morning.
"Spotify didn't go into detail, but a case study posted by Google Cloud confirms they're also a customer and that may explain the sudden issues for both services," reports The Verge.
The Google Cloud status page mentions a glitchy update to the Traffic Director component that Discord cited.
"The issue with Traffic Director has been confirmed to be caused by a recent release; the release has been rolled back and customers can now start using Traffic Director. We have identified a probable root cause and will be publishing an Incident Report within the next several days," said Google Cloud.
"We thank you for your patience while we worked on resolving the issue."
Spotify had earlier tweeted: "Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!"
The Swedish music streaming company later tweeted: "Everything's looking much better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help".
Discord posted: "We're aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix. Apologies for the disruption."
--IANS
na/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU