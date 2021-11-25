Spotify plans to take on TikTok with vertical feed of music videos

-
ALSO READ
Long & short of video use: India 2 times faster than China, says Bain & Co
Spotify's new feature 'Enhance' to improve personalised recommendations
Music streaming giant Spotify to spend $1 bn buying its own stock
Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after assurances to curb 'immoral' content
OPPO partners with Spotify to bring personalised playlists to users
-
Swedish music streaming giant Spotify is testing a new feature in its mobile app that basically adds a vertical feed of music videos like TikTok that users can scroll through to find something they like.
Several apps like Instagram and YouTube are replicating the TikTok style with a vertical short video feed.
The feature was spotted in the beta version of Spotify for iOS, which is available on TestFlight. A new icon in the tab bar of the app takes users to a new vertical video experience where they can swipe up or down to watch short video clips, reports 9To5Google.
As per the report, Spotify declined to provide further details about the vertical feed of music videos.However, the company confirmed in a statement that it has been exploring the idea of a vertical video feed.
The feature may be taking advantage of Spotify's existing Canvas format.
Introduced broadly in 2019, Canvas allows artists to create videos that accompany their music on the Spotify app.
Spotify recently announced that it is collaborating with Netflix to launch a dedicated hub within the OTT platform.
The hub will serve as a one-stop shop for all Netflix-related media, some of which is exclusive to Spotify.
This hub can be accessed from the mobile as well as the web version of the service.
--IANS
wh/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU