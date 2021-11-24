WhatsApp launches new tool for web, desktop users to make custom stickers

-
Meta owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new tool for web and desktop users to make their own custom stickers.
One can access the sticker maker from any chat > Attach (paperclip icon) > Sticker and upload a photo to create custom sticker.
A user can outline and crop a photo into a sticker and add emojis or words to it.
"To use Sticker Maker, download the latest version of WhatsApp for Web or Desktop, from a chat window select the attachments icon, then the Sticker icon, and from there, you can upload a photo and make your own magic," the firm said in a statement.
WhatsApp recently introduced two new safety features 'Flash Calls' and 'Message Level Reporting' for users in India.
The Flash Calls and Message Level Reporting features will allow people better security and control over their usage of the messaging app.
With Flash Calls new Android users or the ones who change their devices frequently, one can choose to verify their phone numbers via an automated call instead of an SMS.
The Message Level Reporting feature allows users to report a particular message received on WhatsApp. This can be done by simply long pressing a particular message to either report or block a user.
