Spotify to allow users to post audio reactions to music playlists

Swedish music streaming platform Spotify is working on a new feature to let users post audio comments or reactions to music playlists.
A Reddit user in Vietnam first spotted this Spotify experiment, reports The Verge.
"So what do you think? Record an episode to share your thoughts on the playlist," read the interface.
Below the notification is a record button to start the audio recording.
There are also some simple editing options like being able to add background music and tags.
The reaction feature seems to be accessible via a microphone icon on the playlist's page, the report noted.
"We are currently running a limited test of in-app audio creation, but have no further details to share at this time," the company was quoted as saying.
Spotify is also experimenting with letting users record and post podcasts directly from the app.
The music streaming giant last week introduced a new design for the home screen of its mobile app that includes feeds for both Music and Podcasts and Shows.
The company said the feature is currently rolling out to Android users and will soon be available on iOS.
In the Music feed, listeners will have quick access to suggestions based on their music taste, making discovering new favourites easier than ever.
There will also be album and playlist recommendations as well as buttons that make it easy to share, like, and instantly play music.
In the Podcast and Shows feed, listeners will be able to head straight to new episodes of their favourite shows.
