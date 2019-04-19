Stalkerware: Violating your privacy by creeping up on you via your phone

In early April, Russian cybersecurity company, Kaspersky Lab, significantly upgraded its anti-virus offerings. The company added a “Privacy Alert” to its “Kaspersky Security for Android” program, which is designed to detect and remove malware from mobiles.

The new alert flags a class of programs referred to in the cybersecurity industry as Stalkerware. Stalkerware is a subset of spyware — programs designed to infiltrate digital devices and sweep up data. Stalkerware masks its presence, like spyware, and it monitors all activity, stealthily picking up ...