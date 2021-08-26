Tech firms promise Joe Biden billions of dollars to bolster cybersecurity

-
ALSO READ
Quad leaders discussed cyber attacks during virtual meet: White House
Microsoft launches the first ever Asia-Pacific cybersecurity council
73% of Indian firms expect customer data breach in next 1 year: Report
One in two Indian adults fell prey to cybercrime in last 12 months: Report
Microsoft, chip-maker AMD bet big on confidential Cloud computing
-
Tech giants like Apple, Google, Microsoft and Amazon have promised US President Joe Biden to help him improve cybersecurity infrastructure in the wake of several high-profile hacking cases against government agencies and energy infrastructure.
The meeting at the White House on Wednesday was attended by Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and IBM Chair and CEO Arvind Krishna, along with representatives from other industries.
The tech honchos made Biden familiar with how they are addressing the growing cyber threats.
"The reality is, most of our critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector, and the federal government can't meet this challenge alone," Biden told the tech firms.
Apple announced that it would work with its suppliers to "drive mass adoption of multi-factor authentication" as well as providing new security trainings, incident response, and vulnerability remediation, reports The Verge.
Google said it would spend more than $10 billion over the next five years to strengthen US cybersecurity and the software supply chain.
Microsoft said it would invest $20 billion in the next five years, while Amazon planned to offer a multi-factor authentication device to all Amazon Web Services (AWS) account holders for free.
The cybersecurity meeting comes in the wake of several incidents like the massive Solarwinds hack, the Kaseya ransomware attack and the Colonial Pipeline shutdown resulting from a cyber-attack.
Alarmed at repeated cyber-attacks on the country, Biden in May signed an executive order, implementing new policies to improve national cybersecurity.
"Protecting our nation from malicious cyber actors requires the federal government to partner with the private sector. The private sector must adapt to the continuously changing threat environment, ensure its products are built and operate securely, and partner with the Federal Government to foster a more secure cyberspace," he wrote in the executive order.
The executive order was passed after the Colonial Pipeline Company, which is the largest refined-products pipeline in the country, was forced to shut down due to a cybersecurity attack on May 7.
Since February, the Biden administration has been working to remediate the SolarWinds attack and change federal IT practices to protect against similar attacks in the future.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU