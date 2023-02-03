Tech giant Apple may launch 'HomePod mini 2' in 2024, says analyst

-
Tech giant Apple will reportedly start mass shipments of a new 'HomePod mini 2' in the second half of next year.
The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on the micro-blogging platform Twitter on Friday.
Kuo tweeted: "Goertek has secured NPI and assembly orders for HomePod mini 2, which will start mass shipments in 2H24."
He also mentioned that the tech giant will likely start mass production of the "AirPods Max 2" and "AirPods low-cost version" in the second half of next year or in the first half of 2025.
Last month, Kuo had said that the iPhone maker would start mass shipments of next-generation AirPods which might cost $99 and new AirPods Max in the second half of next year or the first half of 2025.
Meanwhile, it was reported that the tech giant was working on the 'Airpods Lite' version to compete against cheaper wireless earbuds.
First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 16:35 IST
