Business Standard

Tech giant Apple may launch 'HomePod mini 2' in 2024, says analyst

Meanwhile, it was reported that the tech giant was working on the 'Airpods Lite' version to compete against cheaper wireless earbuds

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple will reportedly start mass shipments of a new 'HomePod mini 2' in the second half of next year.

The information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on the micro-blogging platform Twitter on Friday.

Kuo tweeted: "Goertek has secured NPI and assembly orders for HomePod mini 2, which will start mass shipments in 2H24."

He also mentioned that the tech giant will likely start mass production of the "AirPods Max 2" and "AirPods low-cost version" in the second half of next year or in the first half of 2025.

Last month, Kuo had said that the iPhone maker would start mass shipments of next-generation AirPods which might cost $99 and new AirPods Max in the second half of next year or the first half of 2025.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the tech giant was working on the 'Airpods Lite' version to compete against cheaper wireless earbuds.

--IANS

aj/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 16:35 IST

