JUST IN
YouTube Shorts now averaging over 50 bn daily views: Sundar Pichai
Apple sets all-time sales record in India, retail store soon: Tim Cook
NoiseFit Force smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature launched: Details
Google's parent Alphabet reports $76 bn in revenue, bets big on AI
Apple predicts drop in Q2 revenue, indicates iPhone production crisis over
Apple logs $65.8 bn in iPhone revenue as China disruptions hit supply
Apple, Google urged to remove TikTok from app stores by US Senator
Meta-owned WhatsApp may soon let users pin messages within chats, group
OPPO launches Reno8 T 5G phone, Enco Air3 earphones in India: Price, specs
Samsung Galaxy Book3 series: Know India pricing, pre-book details & offers
You are here: Home » Technology » News
YouTube Shorts now averaging over 50 bn daily views: Sundar Pichai
icon-arrow-left
Google to host event about artificial intelligence on February 8
Business Standard

Twitter expands Blue subscription service to 6 more countries: Reports

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has expanded its Blue service subscription service to six more countries, taking the total to 12 where users can subscribe to it.

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social media apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has expanded its Blue service subscription service to six more countries, taking the total to 12 where users can subscribe to it.

The Twitter Blue service is now available in Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain, reports TechCrunch.

Additionally, the company is introducing a new Spaces tab featuring podcasts and curated stations for live and recorded spaces.

The Spaces page is already available to users without a Twitter Blue subscription, but it primarily displays the live audio sessions that are currently happening.

The platform is also bringing back themed stations that list Spaces station by topics, which the company had started testing in August last year before Elon Musk took over.

Moreover, the company is making podcasts available to only Blue subscribers and "some people on Twitter for iOS and Twitter for Android apps", the report said.

In December last year, Twitter had relaunched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 15:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU