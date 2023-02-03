Twitter expands Blue subscription service to 6 more countries: Reports

-
-
Micro-blogging platform Twitter has expanded its Blue service subscription service to six more countries, taking the total to 12 where users can subscribe to it.
The Twitter Blue service is now available in Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain, reports TechCrunch.
Additionally, the company is introducing a new Spaces tab featuring podcasts and curated stations for live and recorded spaces.
The Spaces page is already available to users without a Twitter Blue subscription, but it primarily displays the live audio sessions that are currently happening.
The platform is also bringing back themed stations that list Spaces station by topics, which the company had started testing in August last year before Elon Musk took over.
Moreover, the company is making podcasts available to only Blue subscribers and "some people on Twitter for iOS and Twitter for Android apps", the report said.
In December last year, Twitter had relaunched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.
First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 15:32 IST
