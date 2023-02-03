JUST IN
Business Standard

Google to host event about artificial intelligence on February 8

The 40-minute event will be streamed on YouTube

Topics
Google | Artificial intelligence | Technology

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google
Google

Google will host an event on February 8 in which it will share about its work in artificial intelligence (AI).

The company will share how it is "using the power of AI to reimagine how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need", according to an invite sent to The Verge.

The 40-minute event will be streamed on YouTube.

The report further mentioned that the invitation contains references to Google Lens, Translate, Shopping and Maps.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the tech giant was testing ChatGPT-like products, which will use its LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) technology.

Under new AI-powered chat products, the company was testing a chatbot called "Apprentice Bard", with which users can ask questions and receive detailed answers similar to ChatGPT, also a new search desktop design that could be used in a question-and-answer form.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 15:34 IST

