Tech giant Google announces two-pane view for Gmail on Android foldables

Tech giant Google has announced that it has rolled out a two-pane view on Gmail for Android foldables.
"As part of our mission to provide a top-class user experience on large screen devices, Android foldable-device users have been able to access a 2-pane view for Google Meet and Gmail," the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.
"We're excited to announce this also includes the Chat tab in the Gmail app."
Earlier this month, the tech giant had announced that it was rolling out a new feature in Gmail, which will allow admins to disable spam filters and hide warning banners for all users or for "a specific allowlist of senders".
"You may consider turning off these warnings when conducting anti-phishing training with your end users," the company had said.
First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 13:02 IST
