JUST IN
Meta-owned WhatsApp may bring 'schedule group calls' to future update
Google may integrate AI text-to-image generator to Gboard for Android
Apple may launch new MacBook Air with 15-inch display in April: Report
Amazon's cloud gaming platform 'Luna' may add Epic Games' Fortnite
After Apple and Samsung, MediaTek to bring satellite connectivity to phones
Meta joins AI chatbot race with own large language model for researchers
ChatGPT-driven smart home voice assistant coming soon: Josh.ai co-founder
Microsoft conducts research on use of ChatGPT to instruct robots, drones
Over 31,179 fake customer care numbers duping Indian consumers: Report
Amazon's Alexa introduces new male voice as it completes 5 years in India
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google may integrate AI text-to-image generator to Gboard for Android
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Meta-owned WhatsApp may bring 'schedule group calls' to future update

The new feature will give users up to 15 minutes to edit their messages to fix any mistakes or include any additional information to the original message

Topics
whatsapp | WhatsApp update | WhatsApp features

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Whatsapp
Photo: Bloomberg

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called "schedule group calls", which it may bring in a future update to Android and iOS users.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is under development, so it is not ready to be released to beta testers.

The feature will make it easier for users to plan a call with other members of the group.

The feature will include a new context menu that introduces a scheduling option when the feature is enabled for users' accounts in the future, according to the report.

Moreover, users can choose when the group call starts and assign a name to the scheduled call.

The report further mentioned that the group call scheduling feature is compatible with both audio and video calls. Also, when the call starts, all group members will be notified so they can quickly join it.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature which will allow users to edit messages on the platform, on iOS beta.

The new feature will give users up to 15 minutes to edit their messages to fix any mistakes or include any additional information to the original message.

This feature is currently under development and is not ready to be released to beta testers.

--IANS

shs/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on whatsapp

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 20:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU