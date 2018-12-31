Tech in review 2018: From AI to camera, trends that shaped smartphone space

Since its inception, the fingerprint sensor is one of the phone’s components that never really got a space of its own. It has moved from front to back, right to left, and under the power button -- in some cases. However, the biometric module finally got its much awaited dedicated spot in 2018 – under the screen – thanks to Chinese smartphone maker The in-display fingerprint sensors technology is neither fast nor accurate than conventional fingerprint readers. But, they are the future as they save space on the front for display to stretch edge-to-edge without hampering the unibody design of phone’s back.