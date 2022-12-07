Tecno launches Pova 4 with MediaTek Helio G99 processor at Rs 11,999

Chinese smartphone maker Tecno on Wednesday launched in India the Pova 4 smartphone. Priced at Rs 11,999, the smartphone will be available on the e-commerce platform Amazon and Jio Mart from December 13. It will come in cryolite blue, uranolith grey, and magma orange colours.

“As consumers continue to evolve and become more and more digitally savvy, their expectations from a smartphone are also evolving rapidly and this encompasses a range of uses from work, learning to entertainment. We are pleased to introduce POVA 4 as the only smartphone to feature the Helio G99 processor with 13GB RAM in the sub-15K. We are confident it will be a great success and will set a standard that others will follow,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India.

Tecno Pova 4: Specifications

The Tecno Pova 4 is powered by the Helio G99 processor, paired with Mali-G57 GPU for graphics. It sports a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD. It boots Android 12 operating system-based HiOS 12.0 interface. It sports a dual-camera system on the back – 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an AI lens. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor. The camera features include LED flash, professional mode, HDR and panorama mode.

The phone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery, supported by 18W flash charging and 10W reverse charging. The company claims that 10 minutes of charging can last up to 10 hours of music playback or calls. The smartphone is IPX2 rated for splash resistance. It has sensors such as accelerometer, ambient light sensor, distance sensor, hard gyro sensor and e-compass. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port for charging and data transfers, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity, dual-SIM slots, and in-built GPS.