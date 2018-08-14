Thanks to Cleo skill, you can now teach Hindi, Marathi, Bengali to Alexa

Users can now teach -- Amazon's digital assistant -- local like Hindi, and Bengali, with the e-commerce giant on Tuesday announcing a new skill aimed at improving Alexa's speech recognition.

The artificial intelligence-powered -- which competes with virtual assistants like Apple's Siri and Google Assistant -- currently engages with users in English.

" gets smarter every day and now customers in India can help Alexa learn Hindi, and other Indian languages, using the new skill," said in a statement.

lets users share more information about and culture with Alexa by talking to her.

"Using Cleo, customers can respond to Alexa's English statements in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati and other The more they use Cleo, the more it will improve Alexa's speech recognition and natural language understanding in the long term," it said.

said the process of creating new languages for Alexa benefits from advances in data availability, computing power, and a subset of artificial intelligence called machine learning.

has been built by a team of linguists and data scientists and has already helped improve Alexa's understanding of languages such as French.

Users can enable Cleo under the 'Skills' section of the Alexa app or ask their Echo or Alexa-enabled devices to enable Cleo.

If a customer prefers to teach or other local languages to Alexa, they can open Cleo and be prompted by Alexa in English to respond in the intended language.