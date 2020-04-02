These robots may enable rehabilitation of people with mobility issues

At a recent mega tech event organised by Microsoft in Bengaluru, a small stall set up by a relatively young company grabbed the attention of Satya Nadella, CEO of the Redmond-headquartered technology giant. Bionic Yantra, a robotic company, which aims to restore mobility in severely injured people, was showcasing a wearable robotic exoskeleton that enables rehabilitation of patients with mobility issues.

Nadella was impressed with what he saw. “It (Bionic Yantra) is building an exoskeleton robot for someone with spinal cord injury or cerebral palsy (CP). They are already working ...