This young entrepreneur is making affordable ventilators for the masses

The coronavirus outbreak has exposed an acute shortage of ventilators in hospitals. India had only 48,000 such devices available to deal with the new virus, which causes severe breathing ailments. Despite the government providing 50,000 more under the PM Cares programme, overall availability is abysmally low.

In this crisis, start-ups are lending a helping hand. Bengaluru-based Biodesign Innovation Labs is one such player, which is pitching its low-cost ventilator solution to hospitals. Its flagship product RespirAID is a portable computer-powered respiratory device that can be used ...