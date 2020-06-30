JUST IN
Google helps Indian start-ups get battle-ready for the post-Covid-19 world
Business Standard
This young entrepreneur is making affordable ventilators for the masses

The RespirAID device essentially provides "intermittent positive pressure ventilation" and its portable size allows healthcare professionals to carry it easily during transportation and emergency situ

Coronavirus | COVID-19 | PM CARES Fund

Yuvraj Malik  |  New Delhi 

The coronavirus outbreak has exposed an acute shortage of ventilators in hospitals. India had only 48,000 such devices available to deal with the new virus, which causes severe breathing ailments. Despite the government providing 50,000 more under the PM Cares programme, overall availability is abysmally low.

In this crisis, start-ups are lending a helping hand. Bengaluru-based Biodesign Innovation Labs is one such player, which is pitching its low-cost ventilator solution to hospitals. Its flagship product RespirAID is a portable computer-powered respiratory device that can be used ...

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 16:24 IST

