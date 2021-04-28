TikTok rival short form videos app YouTube Shorts hits 6.5 bn daily views

-
ALSO READ
TikTok takes on Facebook with US e-commerce push: Report
TikTok most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in March despite India ban
Homegrown apps capture 40% market share of TikTok since ban
Trump administration appeals order blocking TikTok restrictions
TikTok announces a new licensing deal with Sony Music Entertainment
-
YouTube Shorts which is a TikTok-like short form video app continues to gain popularity with over 6.5 billion daily views as of March, up from 3.5 billion at the end of 2020, the company has announced.
YouTube had rolled out Shorts app feature in India in September last year.
Shorts is a new short-form video experience right on YouTube for creators and artists who want to shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones.
The company later rolled out the video streaming service on its platform in the US in Beta.
With over 2 billion monthly logged in users and over 1 billion hours of video watched every day, Google-owned YouTube is offering advertisers efficient reach to large audiences which are incremental to those found on TV.
"With respect to YouTube, people continue to find all types of informational content, from educational videos to podcasts," Alphabet and Google CEI said during the company's earnings call on Tuesday.
According to the company, it is also seeing strong growth in YouTube's brand business, fuelled by global consumer trend from linear TV towards streaming video.
"YouTube is offering advertisers efficient reach to large audiences which are incremental to those found on TV. Large brands are benefiting from this trend," the company informed.
The company said that YouTube advertising revenues of $6 billion in the January-March period of 2021, up 49 per cent, is driven by exceptional performance in direct response and ongoing strength in brand advertising.
YouTube recently added a new metric to its transparency reports, called the Violative View Rate, which will help it estimate what percentage of views on YouTube come from content that violates its policies.
In Q4 of last year, YouTube's Violative View Rate was between 16 and 18 views out of every 10,000.
"This is down over 70 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2017, in large part, thanks to our investments in machine learning," Pichai informed.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU