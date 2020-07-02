In pictures: Five new features that are coming to WhatsApp soon

WhatsApp Animated Stickers
The app update will add new animated sticker pack for its user to communicate in fun and intuitive way
WhatsApp group video calls
The participants limit have been raised to eight people from four people. Moreover, the app will have a video icon in group chats of eight or less, so you can easily start a group video call with one-tap.
Dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop
The dark mode theme now extends to your computer
QR codes on WhatsApp
This will allow WhatsApp user to add a new contact by simply scanning the code
WhatsApp for KaiOS gets Status feature
KaiOS is the operating system that powers the JioPhone and JioPhone 2. The upcoming update shall add Status feature to WhatsApp for KaiOS that will let users post an updates that disappear after 24 hour.
