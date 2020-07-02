JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Cybersecurity top priority for Indian CIOs post Covid-19 pandemic: Adobe
Business Standard

In pictures: Five new features that are coming to WhatsApp soon

These features will roll out to users over the next few weeks with the new versions of WhatsApp

Topics
whatsapp | Facebook | Whatsapp Status

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

WhatsApp Animated Stickers

WhatsApp Animated Stickers
1 / 5
 

The app update will add new animated sticker pack for its user to communicate in fun and intuitive way

WhatsApp group video calls

WhatsApp group video calls
2 / 5
 

The participants limit have been raised to eight people from four people. Moreover, the app will have a video icon in group chats of eight or less, so you can easily start a group video call with one-tap.

Dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop

Dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop
3 / 5
 

The dark mode theme now extends to your computer

QR codes on WhatsApp

QR codes on WhatsApp
4 / 5
 

This will allow WhatsApp user to add a new contact by simply scanning the code

WhatsApp for KaiOS gets Status feature

WhatsApp for KaiOS gets Status feature
5 / 5
 

KaiOS is the operating system that powers the JioPhone and JioPhone 2. The upcoming update shall add Status feature to WhatsApp for KaiOS that will let users post an updates that disappear after 24 hour.


First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 16:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU