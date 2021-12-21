iPhone 14 Pro to feature 48MP camera, periscope lens coming in 2023: Report

-
Apple is reportedly planning to add a 48MP camera lens to the iPhone next year, followed by a periscope lens in 2023.
According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, these iPhone camera upgrades over the next two years will help to boost Taiwanese manufacturer Largan Precision's market share, revenue, and profit, reports MacRumors.
Kuo previously claimed that the 48-megapixel camera will be limited to iPhone 14 Pro models and allow for 8K video recording, up from 4K currently.
8K videos would be suitable for viewing on Apple's AR/VR headset that may launch next year.
In addition, Apple may give at least one iPhone 15 model a periscope lens. This will allow for significantly improved optical zoom.
The next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up, will come with up to 2 TB of storage.
Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB.
Under the hood, the upcoming iPhone is expected to run on iOS 16 and pack a 3,815mAh battery with fast-charging support.
