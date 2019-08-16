Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20000: Realme X to Vivo S1, best midrange phones

JUST IN
Samsung Wireless Battery Pack: Perfect accessory for Galaxy S10 smartphones
Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Entry-level midrange smartphones — mobile phones priced under Rs 20,000 — are those that offer a good value for money and have flagship-inspired specifications and features. From premium design to capable camera, display and exceptional on-battery time, these smartphones provide a mix of features at a substantially lower price than premium flagship smartphones.

Business Standard lists best five smartphones under Rs 20,000 based on the value they offer. Take a look:

#1. Realme X

The Realme X is a flagship offering in the Chinese smartphone brand Realme’s current product portfolio. This smartphone tops the list for its design, features, specifications, and optics. It boasts a motorised pop-up selfie camera, a dual-camera set-up with 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back, 128 GB of internal storage and an obstruction-free design. The phone is a consistent performer and handles even the most daunting tasks, including heavy gaming, with ease. Moreover, it offers several value-added features like a dedicated night mode in camera user interface for lowlight imaging, a gaming mode for improved in-gaming experience, etc.

Key specifications

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

RAM: up to 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: 6.53-inch fullHD+ AMOLED with in-display fingerprint sensor

Front camera: 16MP pop-up

Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP

Battery: 3,765 mAh

Price: Starts at Rs 16,999

ALSO READ: Realme X review: A beautiful smartphone that delights with its performance

#2. Moto One Vision

This smartphone is an imaging and multimedia powerhouse. It is the first and currently the only smartphone in the country with a screen that has an ultra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio with a punch-hole for the front camera. Besides a new screen format, it also boasts a 3,500 mAh battery with fast-charge support, high-resolution cameras with quad-pixel technology on the rear and front, and stock Android Pie operating system with the Android One promise. Videos optimised for a wide viewing experience are a delight to watch on the phone’s tall aspect ratio screen. Its camera’s night mode is one of the best in the midrange segment.

Motorola One Vision

Key specifications

Processor: Exynos 9609

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: 6.3-inch fullHD+

Front camera: 25MP punch-hole

Rear camera: 48MP (OIS) + 5MP

Battery: 3,500 mAh

Price: Rs 19,999


ALSO READ: Motorola One Vision: Promising midrange smartphone with good screen, camera

#3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

This is one of the most affordable smartphones with 48MP primary camera on the back. Besides, the phone has a premium build and decent specifications, too. It has a waterdrop-shaped notch screen on the front and a dazzling gradient design on the back. Both the front and back of the phone are protected by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, the phone supports fast charging based on Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Key specifications

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

RAM: up to 6GB

Storage: up to 128GB

Display: 6.3-inch fullHD+ with dot-shaped notch

Front camera: 13MP punch-hole

Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Price: Starts at Rs 13,999

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Strong on performance and value for money

#4. Samsung Galaxy M40

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is a power-packed performer, with a premium design, capable cameras, an operating system optimised for one-hand use, and a decent on-battery time. The phone is a suitable product for casual gaming, versatile imaging and all-round multimedia capabilities. It is this phone that introduced the punch-hole display (Infinity-O) in the midrange segment. The phone also boasts an on-screen sound technology that turns the entire screen into an earpiece speaker, making it easier to answer calls. It has a triple camera set-up on the back.

Samsung Galaxy M40

Key specifications

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: 6.3-inch fullHD+

Front camera: 16MP punch-hole

Rear camera: 32MP + 5MP + 8MP

Battery: 3,500 mAh

Price: Rs 19,990

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M40: Reliable midrange phone with premium punch-hole design

#5. Vivo S1

The first product in Vivo’s style-centric S-series smartphones, the Vivo S1 boasts an AMOLED screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch on the front, a reflective glass-like design and a triple-camera set-up on the back, a big-capacity battery with fast-charge support, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is a balanced midrange offering with impressive design, bright and vivid display, decent performance, and capable optics. Except the phone’s user interface, there is nothing that the phone disappoints with.

Vivo S1

Key specifications

Processor: MediaTek Helio P65

RAM: up to 6GB

Storage: up to 128GB

Display: 6.38-inch fullHD+ AMOLED

Front camera: 32MP punch-hole

Rear camera: 16MP + 8MP + 2MP

Battery: 4,500 with 18W fast-charge support

Price: Starts at Rs 17,990

ALSO READ: Vivo S1 review: Stylish & balanced midrange smartphone marred by sub-par UX
First Published: Fri, August 16 2019. 11:57 IST

