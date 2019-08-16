Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20000: Realme X to Vivo S1, best midrange phones

Entry-level midrange smartphones — mobile phones priced under Rs 20,000 — are those that offer a good value for money and have flagship-inspired specifications and features. From premium design to capable camera, display and exceptional on-battery time, these smartphones provide a mix of features at a substantially lower price than premium flagship smartphones.

Business Standard lists best five smartphones under Rs 20,000 based on the value they offer. Take a look:

#1. X

The X is a flagship offering in the Chinese smartphone brand Realme’s current product portfolio. This smartphone tops the list for its design, features, specifications, and optics. It boasts a motorised pop-up selfie camera, a dual-camera set-up with 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back, 128 GB of internal storage and an obstruction-free design. The phone is a consistent performer and handles even the most daunting tasks, including heavy gaming, with ease. Moreover, it offers several value-added features like a dedicated night mode in camera user interface for lowlight imaging, a gaming mode for improved in-gaming experience, etc.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

RAM: up to 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: 6.53-inch fullHD+ AMOLED with in-display fingerprint sensor

Front camera: 16MP pop-up

Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP

Battery: 3,765 mAh

Price: Starts at Rs 16,999





#2. Moto One Vision

This smartphone is an imaging and multimedia powerhouse. It is the first and currently the only smartphone in the country with a screen that has an ultra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio with a punch-hole for the front camera. Besides a new screen format, it also boasts a 3,500 mAh battery with fast-charge support, high-resolution cameras with quad-pixel technology on the rear and front, and stock Android Pie operating system with the Android One promise. Videos optimised for a wide viewing experience are a delight to watch on the phone’s tall aspect ratio screen. Its camera’s night mode is one of the best in the midrange segment.

Processor: Exynos 9609

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: 6.3-inch fullHD+

Front camera: 25MP punch-hole

Rear camera: 48MP (OIS) + 5MP

Battery: 3,500 mAh

Price: Rs 19,999



#3. Redmi Note 7 Pro

This is one of the most affordable smartphones with 48MP primary camera on the back. Besides, the phone has a premium build and decent specifications, too. It has a waterdrop-shaped notch screen on the front and a dazzling gradient design on the back. Both the front and back of the phone are protected by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, the phone supports fast charging based on Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

RAM: up to 6GB

Storage: up to 128GB

Display: 6.3-inch fullHD+ with dot-shaped notch

Front camera: 13MP punch-hole

Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Price: Starts at Rs 13,999





#4. Galaxy M40

The Galaxy M40 is a power-packed performer, with a premium design, capable cameras, an operating system optimised for one-hand use, and a decent on-battery time. The phone is a suitable product for casual gaming, versatile imaging and all-round multimedia capabilities. It is this phone that introduced the punch-hole display (Infinity-O) in the midrange segment. The phone also boasts an on-screen sound technology that turns the entire screen into an earpiece speaker, making it easier to answer calls. It has a triple camera set-up on the back.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: 6.3-inch fullHD+

Front camera: 16MP punch-hole

Rear camera: 32MP + 5MP + 8MP

Battery: 3,500 mAh

Price: Rs 19,990





#5. S1

The first product in Vivo’s style-centric S-series smartphones, the S1 boasts an AMOLED screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch on the front, a reflective glass-like design and a triple-camera set-up on the back, a big-capacity battery with fast-charge support, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is a balanced midrange offering with impressive design, bright and vivid display, decent performance, and capable optics. Except the phone’s user interface, there is nothing that the phone disappoints with.

Processor: MediaTek Helio P65

RAM: up to 6GB

Storage: up to 128GB

Display: 6.38-inch fullHD+ AMOLED

Front camera: 32MP punch-hole

Rear camera: 16MP + 8MP + 2MP

Battery: 4,500 with 18W fast-charge support

Price: Starts at Rs 17,990





