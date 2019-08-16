Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20000: Realme X to Vivo S1, best midrange phones

-
Entry-level midrange smartphones — mobile phones priced under Rs 20,000 — are those that offer a good value for money and have flagship-inspired specifications and features. From premium design to capable camera, display and exceptional on-battery time, these smartphones provide a mix of features at a substantially lower price than premium flagship smartphones.
Business Standard lists best five smartphones under Rs 20,000 based on the value they offer. Take a look:
#1. Realme X
The Realme X is a flagship offering in the Chinese smartphone brand Realme’s current product portfolio. This smartphone tops the list for its design, features, specifications, and optics. It boasts a motorised pop-up selfie camera, a dual-camera set-up with 48-megapixel primary sensor on the back, 128 GB of internal storage and an obstruction-free design. The phone is a consistent performer and handles even the most daunting tasks, including heavy gaming, with ease. Moreover, it offers several value-added features like a dedicated night mode in camera user interface for lowlight imaging, a gaming mode for improved in-gaming experience, etc.
Key specifications
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
RAM: up to 8GB
Storage: 128GB
Display: 6.53-inch fullHD+ AMOLED with in-display fingerprint sensor
Front camera: 16MP pop-up
Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP
Battery: 3,765 mAh
Price: Starts at Rs 16,999
#2. Moto One Vision
This smartphone is an imaging and multimedia powerhouse. It is the first and currently the only smartphone in the country with a screen that has an ultra-tall 21:9 aspect ratio with a punch-hole for the front camera. Besides a new screen format, it also boasts a 3,500 mAh battery with fast-charge support, high-resolution cameras with quad-pixel technology on the rear and front, and stock Android Pie operating system with the Android One promise. Videos optimised for a wide viewing experience are a delight to watch on the phone’s tall aspect ratio screen. Its camera’s night mode is one of the best in the midrange segment.
Key specifications
Processor: Exynos 9609
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 128GB
Display: 6.3-inch fullHD+
Front camera: 25MP punch-hole
Rear camera: 48MP (OIS) + 5MP
Battery: 3,500 mAh
Price: Rs 19,999
#3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
This is one of the most affordable smartphones with 48MP primary camera on the back. Besides, the phone has a premium build and decent specifications, too. It has a waterdrop-shaped notch screen on the front and a dazzling gradient design on the back. Both the front and back of the phone are protected by a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, the phone supports fast charging based on Quick Charge 4.0 technology.
Key specifications
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
RAM: up to 6GB
Storage: up to 128GB
Display: 6.3-inch fullHD+ with dot-shaped notch
Front camera: 13MP punch-hole
Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP
Battery: 4,500 mAh
Price: Starts at Rs 13,999
#4. Samsung Galaxy M40
The Samsung Galaxy M40 is a power-packed performer, with a premium design, capable cameras, an operating system optimised for one-hand use, and a decent on-battery time. The phone is a suitable product for casual gaming, versatile imaging and all-round multimedia capabilities. It is this phone that introduced the punch-hole display (Infinity-O) in the midrange segment. The phone also boasts an on-screen sound technology that turns the entire screen into an earpiece speaker, making it easier to answer calls. It has a triple camera set-up on the back.
Key specifications
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
RAM: 6GB
Storage: 128GB
Display: 6.3-inch fullHD+
Front camera: 16MP punch-hole
Rear camera: 32MP + 5MP + 8MP
Battery: 3,500 mAh
Price: Rs 19,990
#5. Vivo S1
The first product in Vivo’s style-centric S-series smartphones, the Vivo S1 boasts an AMOLED screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch on the front, a reflective glass-like design and a triple-camera set-up on the back, a big-capacity battery with fast-charge support, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is a balanced midrange offering with impressive design, bright and vivid display, decent performance, and capable optics. Except the phone’s user interface, there is nothing that the phone disappoints with.
Key specifications
Processor: MediaTek Helio P65
RAM: up to 6GB
Storage: up to 128GB
Display: 6.38-inch fullHD+ AMOLED
Front camera: 32MP punch-hole
Rear camera: 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Battery: 4,500 with 18W fast-charge support
Price: Starts at Rs 17,990
