Toshiba investor 3D urges board to take three critical actions

(Reuters) - Corp investor Investment Partners is pushing the Japanese company's board to take a trio of actions before its annual general meeting, including seeking interest from buyout firms.

In a letter to the company's board on Wednesday, the Singapore-based fund also asked to disclose a mid-range plan that reflects opportunity and consult with shareholders over the board's composition.

owns a 7.6% stake in Toshiba, according to data from Refinitiv.

The letter comes after nearly 60% of shareholders voted in March against a plan to spin off its devices business.

3D's separate call for a private-equity buyout was rejected last month by just short of 55% of shareholders who voted.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)