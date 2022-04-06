Toshiba investor 3D urges board to take three critical actions

-
(Reuters) -Toshiba Corp investor 3D Investment Partners is pushing the Japanese company's board to take a trio of actions before its annual general meeting, including seeking interest from buyout firms.
In a letter to the company's board on Wednesday, the Singapore-based fund also asked Toshiba to disclose a mid-range plan that reflects opportunity and consult with shareholders over the board's composition.
3D owns a 7.6% stake in Toshiba, according to data from Refinitiv.
The letter comes after nearly 60% of Toshiba shareholders voted in March against a plan to spin off its devices business.
3D's separate call for a private-equity buyout was rejected last month by just short of 55% of shareholders who voted.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
