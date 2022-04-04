Twitter founder Jack Dorsey regrets playing a role in centralising Internet

-
ALSO READ
Clubhouse adds support for 13 more languages including Bengali
Clubhouse app chat case: Delhi Police says man from Lucknow to join probe
Snapchat touches 100 mn users in India, eyes more localised experiences
Snapchat suffers outage, users can't post or send messages
Instagram tests new feature to support social movements through hashtags
-
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, a strong proponent of open and decentralised social media, has regretted his involvement in creating a centralised Internet.
In a tweet, Dorsey who now focuses on Blockchain and cryptocurrencies via his financial services company Block (earlier Square), lamented over the current state of the Internet.
"The days of usenet, irc, the web...even email (w PGP)...were amazing. centralizing discovery and identity into corporations really damaged the internet," he said in a tweet late on Sunday.
"I realize I'm partially to blame, and regret it".
Affirm CEO and co-founder Max Levchin replied to his tweet, saying that the Internet "changed from arthouse to blockbuster because it needed to gain an audience and make money".
Dorsey then posted: "Perhaps greater emphasis on protocol first and then interface would have helped. I agree there was less technology options around making money tho. It led to advertising dominating".
In December last year, Dorsey said big venture capital firms, and not users, actually own the Web 3.0 movement, saying that these are funds "determined to be a media empire that can't be ignored... not Gandhi".
Web3, also known as Web 3.0, is an idea for a new Internet that incorporates decentralisation based on Blockchain.
"You don't own web3. The VCs and their LPs (limited partners) do. It will never escape their incentives. It's ultimately a centralised entity with a different label. Know what you're getting into," he had posted.
Dorsey is also building an open and fully decentralised Bitcoin mining system, at a time when crypto mining has raised serious energy consumption and mega e-waste generation concerns.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU