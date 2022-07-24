You may soon get to keep disappearing Whatsapp messages after they are dead

-
Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let users keep disappearing messages even after their expiration.
According to WABetaInfo report, the disappearing messages can be viewed within chat info in a new section called 'Kept messages', and all people in the conversation can open this section.
When disappearing messages are turned on in a certain chat, they cannot be starred, but they can only be kept.
The report mentioned that this feature is still under development, but WhatsApp is now working on introducing the feature by presenting some information about an upgrade of disappearing messages in a future update of the WhatsApp Desktop beta.
In addition, WhatsApp will let group admins limit this feature, so probably, there will be a new privacy setting that allows group admins to toggle the ability to keep a disappearing message.
This feature is under development, so it is unclear when it will be released to beta testers.
WhatsApp is also working on letting users silently leave groups without notifying other group participants, except admins. But all group members will still be able to see who leaves the group by using a feature called 'past participants'.
