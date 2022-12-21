Twitter introduces new verification badge for identifying company employees

Yet another mark of verification is now visible on some profiles.

According to a report by US-based Tech portal, TechCrunch, the microblogging site's 'Blue for Business' service has provided an additional badge that would help organizations in the identification of brands and people associated with them.

Twitter's product manager Esther Crawford, took to the platform to announce the launch of the new square-shaped badge.

"We're launching the pilot of Blue for Business so beginning today you'll start seeing company badges on select profiles. We'll soon be expanding the program and look forward to having more businesses added in the new year!" she wrote.

"Our goal is to make it accessible to businesses of all sizes -- in time it'll become a self-serve system," she added.

Prior to this, profile pictures of brands and media houses among others were changed from circular to square, as per TechCrunch.

On Tuesday, a grey-coloured badge was spotted on the profiles of government officials and multilateral organizations on the microblogging site. It was preceded by a gold-coloured badge which had appeared on the profiles of certain companies on December 13.

CEO Elon Musk, took to the microblogging site to make the announcement for its new verification system earlier this year.

"Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week." he posted.

"Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates," the SpaceX owner added.

He had earlier tweeted about the usage of different colours for different organisations and individuals but fleshed out the details just recently.

"All verified individual humans will have the same blue check, as the boundary of what constitutes 'notable' is otherwise too subjective," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Musk recently sent users into a frenzy by announcing that he would resign from the post of CEO if he finds 'someone foolish enough' to succeed him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)