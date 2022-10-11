JUST IN
Twitter promotes Rishabh Sharma as Next Asia-Pacific Core Business' head

Twitter on Tuesday announced to elevate Rishabh Sharma as Head of Core Business, Twitter Next Asia-Pacific, as the micro-blogging platform aims to further strengthen its presence in the APAC market

Twitter | Social Media | Digital technology

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Twitter's Rishabh Sharma
Head of Twitter's Next Asia-Pacific Core Business Rishabh Sharma (Photo: IANS)

Twitter on Tuesday announced to elevate Rishabh Sharma as Head of Core Business, Twitter Next Asia-Pacific, as the micro-blogging platform aims to further strengthen its presence in the APAC market.

Prior to the new role, Sharma was heading 'Twitter Next in India' since 2017.

"The 'Core Business' hub led by Sharma plays an important role in working with global brands holistically in the region, with a keen focus on applying ideas and strategy while always respecting the cultural nuances of each country," said Daniela Bogoricin, Director of Twitter Next APAC.

With his appointment, "we want to strengthen the collective potential of our teams in APAC, forging Twitter Next as a powerhouse of creative hub that helps global and local brands leverage human insight to communicate with cultural nuance, relevance, and stay ahead of the technological curve," Bogoricin said in a statement.

'Twitter Next in India,' is an in-house brand strategy team of experts that brings in both the understanding of Twitter's audience, and the expertise of brand communications, to provide services like data-driven experimentation, technological innovation, brand voice consultation as well as creative strategy.

Sharma worked with brands across sectors to create clutter-breaking human-centric work worth talking about.

In this new role, he will focus on integrating the teams' capabilities and the strategies of brands across markets into one holistic offering, said Twitter.

"We will continue to help brands combine their purpose with the right strategy to create human-centric ideas worth talking about," said Sharma.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 12:30 IST

