Apple expands self-repair programme to M1-powered Mac desktops in US

Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | Technology

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Apple has expanded its self-service repair programme to its lineup of M1-powered Mac desktops in the US.

Customers can now order genuine repair parts for the iMac, Mac Mini and Mac Studio, reports The Verge.

Users can browse the collection of repair manuals for all of these products on the company's website and can go through the manual if they want to take advantage of the self-service repair programme.

The programme is only advised for those who are confident performing these repairs, which include numerous steps, require the use of advanced tools and can take a lot of time.

The cost of some parts might discourage users from repairing, if what they see in the instructions does not intimidate them.

Studio Display has also been added to the programme, the report said.

The tech giant listed the nano-texture display replacement as $967.12, which comes down to $879.12 after users return their original broken screen.

The tool kit rental is priced at $49.00, though users can get a refund for that after returning everything.

Users are not allowed to order a glossy replacement display if their Studio Display originally came with the matte option and vice versa.

Apple had started its self-service repair programme with recent iPhones back in August.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Apple inc

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 13:04 IST

