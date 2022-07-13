Twitter launches Unmentioning feature allowing users to quit conversations

-
-
Amid the ongoing drama happening over Elon Musk's walkout of the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, the microblogging platform has announced that it is rolling out its "Unmentioning" feature that lets users remove themselves from conversations.
Till now, the company was testing the feature with a limited number of users allowing them to remove themselves from conversations they do not want to be a part of. However, the feature is now rolling out for everyone.
"Sometimes you want to see yourself out. Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices," the platform said in a tweet.
The platform has deployed several features to keep mentions civil, including an anti-harassment Safety Mode.
Recently, it said that "we are experimenting with Unmentioning, a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations, available on the Web for some of you now".
Meanwhile, shares of the microblogging site fell about 6 per cent in premarket trading on Monday, amid the recent walkout by Elon Musk.
Last week, Musk terminated the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, stating that the company was in "material breach" of their agreement and had made "false and misleading" statements during negotiations.
Twitter later announced it was going to sue the Tesla CEO.
"We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery," Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor said in a tweet.
In reply, Musk poked fun at Twitter and shared a meme.
Musk's meme read: "They said I could not buy Twitter. Then they would not disclose the bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose the bot information in court".
Musk will also have to pay $1 billion in termination fees to the micro-blogging platform, as per an earlier filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
