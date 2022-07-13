Oppo launches A97 model with Dimensity 810 chip and 5000 mAh battery

-
The Oppo A97 released last week is now official. It is powered by Dimensity 810 SoC and runs ColorOS 12 based on Android 12. The A97 comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, and one also has the option to conveniently expand the RAM up to 19GB using the smartphone's internal storage.
The Oppo A97 packs a 6.6-inch FullHD+ 90Hz LCD with a notch for the 12 megapixels selfie camera. Around the back, we get a 48 megapixels primary camera joined by a 2 megapixels depth unit. Fueling the entire package is a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging support.
Other highlights of the Oppo A97 include 5G connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and Dirac-tuned stereo speakers.
The Oppo A97 is available in blue and black colours and costs 2,099 CNY (USD 312/311 euros) in China. You can pre-order one via Oppo's official Chinese website or JD.com, with the latter selling it for 2,299 CNY (USD 341/340 euros) for some reason. Shipping begins July 15, but there's no word on availability in other markets.
