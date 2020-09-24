Twitter 'mistakenly' locks, limits accounts; restores service soon after

-
ALSO READ
Twitter down across Pakistan, Twitterati blame govt for throttling service
'Tough day' for Jack Dorsey, massive Twitter hack: Things you should know
Twitter hack hits Obama, Biden, Musk in Bitcoin scam; stock sinks
Twitter to label or remove misleading claims on vote US election results
'Tough day' for Twitter after hack targets tycoons, stars, politicians
-
Twitter on Wednesday (local times) said it has restored accounts that were mistakenly locked or limited, hours after some users reported delay in tweets showing up on timelines as well as accounts being locked "by mistake."
"The accounts that were mistakenly locked or limited have been restored. We are sorry this happened in the first place," Twitter Support tweeted.
A few hours back, Twitter said it is seeing a number of accounts that have been locked or limited by mistake and not because they tweeted about any particular topic.
"We are seeing a number of accounts that have been locked or limited by mistake and not because they tweeted about any particular topic," Twitter Support tweeted. "We are working to undo this and get those accounts back to normal."
According to CNET, the accidental locking or limiting of accounts comes amid the lead-up to the 2020 US presidential election, as the micro-blogging site seeks to crack down on false and misleading information spreading via the social network and is ramping up the removal of accounts and tweets that violate its rules.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU