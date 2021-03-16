Twitter to soon allow security key as only authentication method

has announced to let people use security keys as the only authentication method soon, adding that the micro-blogging platform will allow multiple security keys per account instead of just one.

Currently, users can use a security key to sign in and also need an authenticator app or SMS code as another 2FA (two-factor authentication) method.

"Secure your account (and that alt) with multiple security keys. Now you can enroll and log in with more than one physical key on both mobile and web," the company said in a tweet late on Monday.

"And coming soon: the option to add and use security keys as your only authentication method, without any other methods turned on," it added.

Security keys are physical keys that connect to your computer using USB or Bluetooth. There are touted as the most secure way to protect online social media accounts.

Two-factor authentication is an extra layer of security for the account.

"Instead of only entering a password to log in, you'll also enter a code or use a security key. This additional step helps make sure that you, and only you, can access your account," the company said in an update.

In December last year, the company said it updated two-factor authentication so users can log in with their physical security keys on Android and iOS, like on desktop.

