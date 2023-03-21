JUST IN
Netflix to bring 40 more games this year, 70 titles in development
iQOO Z7 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor launched in India: Details
HP launches AMD Ryzen 7 processor-powered Pavilion Aero 13 laptop: Details
Social media platform Mastodon hits over 10mn registered accounts
Google giving some Pixel Superfans chance to try Bard AI: Report
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits
Microsoft to build its own mobile games store to compete Apple, Google
Galaxy S23 series to stay in demand in India despite slowdown: TM Roh
Twitter's two-factor authentication moves behind paywall effective today
Google adds contact photos to conversation threads in messages
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Netflix to bring 40 more games this year, 70 titles in development
icon-arrow-left
ChatGPT suffers mega outage, chat history unavailable for most users
Business Standard

Twitter to soon increase long-form tweets to 10,000 characters: Elon Musk

"And making it much easier for writers to charge subscription fees for premium content"

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social Media

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the micro-blogging platform will soon increase the long-form tweets to 10,000 characters, along with simple formatting tools.

When a user posted, "Genius, @twitter and @elonmusk decision to allow long form content on Twitter is brilliant product design. There will be less click bait type of articles and people staying on Twitter for longer."

Musk replied: "Increasing long form to 10k characters soon, along with simple formatting tools."

"And making it much easier for writers to charge subscription fees for premium content."

Musk had also said earlier this month that the company will extend "longform tweets" to 10,000 characters.

Last month, the company had announced that Blue subscribers in the US can post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the platform.

Only Blue subscribers can post longer tweets, but non-subscribers can read, reply, retweet and quote tweet to them.

Earlier, tweets were limited to only 280 characters, which still applies to non-subscribers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 14:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU