Apple News Plus service could reach 19 million subscribers by 2023: Analyst
Business Standard

Unconfirmed 'Pixel Buds A' earbuds show up inadvertently on Google website

Google has accidentally revealed an image of its upcoming Pixel Buds A in a dark green colour variant

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Pixel Buds
File photo: Google Pixel Buds

Google may have accidentally revealed an image of its upcoming "Pixel Buds A" in a dark green colour variant.

In an email sent out to those on the Google Nest mailing list, Google has included a small image of the Pixel Buds A, 9To5Google reported on Tuesday.

The email, which highlights new features coming to Google devices, contains links to the Google Store at the bottom with the Pixel Buds A listed over "Accessories".

This small image gives us our first full glance at the new headphones, which is more thoroughly coloured across the earbuds, wing tips and charging case.

According to the report, there can be a white variant of the buds. It moves the external charging indicator to the top as well, rather than just above the charging port on the 2nd-generation Pixel Buds.

The green Pixel Buds A colour exhibited is much darker than the currently offered Quite Mint, more closely matching a forest green than a playful greenish-blue, the report said.

This early reveal in marketing material comes after FCC listings of a new Pixel Buds-like device as well as information from our sources about the product's name, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, April 07 2021. 13:07 IST

