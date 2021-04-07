Unconfirmed 'Pixel Buds A' earbuds show up inadvertently on Google website

-
ALSO READ
Google Pixel 6 to come with an under-display selfie camera: Report
Pixel 4a: This affordable Google phone is a winner despite limitations
Google takes away wide-angle astrophotography from Pixel phones
Google likely to use its own chipset, ditch Snapdragon for Pixel 6
Google Camera 8.1 update brings new features to older Pixel phones
-
Google may have accidentally revealed an image of its upcoming "Pixel Buds A" in a dark green colour variant.
In an email sent out to those on the Google Nest mailing list, Google has included a small image of the Pixel Buds A, 9To5Google reported on Tuesday.
The email, which highlights new features coming to Google devices, contains links to the Google Store at the bottom with the Pixel Buds A listed over "Accessories".
This small image gives us our first full glance at the new headphones, which is more thoroughly coloured across the earbuds, wing tips and charging case.
According to the report, there can be a white variant of the buds. It moves the external charging indicator to the top as well, rather than just above the charging port on the 2nd-generation Pixel Buds.
The green Pixel Buds A colour exhibited is much darker than the currently offered Quite Mint, more closely matching a forest green than a playful greenish-blue, the report said.
This early reveal in marketing material comes after FCC listings of a new Pixel Buds-like device as well as information from our sources about the product's name, it added.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU