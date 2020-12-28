Google Pixel 6 to come with an under-display selfie camera: Report

-
As a successor to the Pixel 5, Google is likely to launch its Pixel 6 smartphone next year and now a new patent has claimed that the device will feature an under-screen selfie snapper.
The patent doesn't go into any detail as to how that's achieved but, presumably the camera would be underneath the screen, reports Techradar.
ZTE has already released a smartphone with an under-display front shooter and Xiaomi and OPPO have exhibited their prototypes. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which will likely arrive in the second half of 2021, is also expected to feature the tech.
The patent has revealed other details about the phone, including its basic design and the location of the main camera.
The patent shows the primary camera module's design and location will remain unchanged from what was seen on the Pixel 5. As such, the patent suggests the camera module will include two sensors and an LED flash.
In terms of specifications, the upcoming Google Pixel 6 may feature a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
The device is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 11 and is expected to pack a 4,080mAh battery with fast-charging support.
