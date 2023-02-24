JUST IN
Video-sharing platform YouTube to allow dubbing videos in multi-languages

The company further mentioned that "existing content in creators' catalogues can be updated with additional audio tracks as well"

Topics
YouTube | languages

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Video-sharing platform YouTube has announced that it is rolling out support for multi-language audio tracks, which will allow creators to dub their new and existing videos in different languages.

Over the past year, the company was testing this feature with popular YouTube content creator Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast and a small group of creators.

"For viewers, multi-language audio means they can now watch videos dubbed in their primary language, introducing them to even more content that they otherwise may not have seen," the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

"We found that creators testing multi-language dubbed videos saw over 15 per cent of their watch time coming from views in the video's non-primary language," it added.

Moreover, on average, viewers watched over two million hours of dubbed video daily in the last month alone.

More than 3,500 multi-language videos are already uploaded in over 40 languages, the platform said.

Creators have to add different audio tracks through the "Subtitles Editor" tool when uploading a video to their channel.

The company further mentioned that "existing content in creators' catalogues can be updated with additional audio tracks as well."

"If you're a viewer, just click the video's settings to see what audio tracks are available to start watching in another language," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 11:38 IST

