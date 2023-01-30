JUST IN
Business Standard

YouTube Music adds mood filters in 'activity bar' for song choices on web

YouTube | Music | Music streaming apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google-owned music streaming platform YouTube Music gets mood filters, i.e. "activity bar" with various moods to tune what appears in the Home feed on the web.

In the web version, it is left-aligned (as on tablets) and appears beneath the app bar, which can be used to switch between Home, Explore, Library, and Search, reports 9to5Google.

For a less Material You look, pill-shaped buttons are used instead of rectangles with rounded corners.

By selecting one of the options -- Energise, Workout, Relax, Commute, and Focus -- YouTube Music gets updated with a feed of songs, albums, and playlists that match the mood.

Moreover, the music streaming platform also updates the background image at the top.

To go back to the main feed, users will need to click the mood they selected again, said the report.

Meanwhile, YouTube Music is reportedly testing a feature called -- "live lyrics" with a tweaked Casting user interface (UI).

Some users have already received the new feature.

A Reddit user noticed a new UI while casting YouTube Music from an Android phone to a Chromecast Ultra.

Instead of album artwork, song name and artist being centred on the screen, they were on the right with left-aligned text.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 09:48 IST

