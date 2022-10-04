Youtube may limit access to 4K videos only for Premium users: Report

-
ALSO READ
Govt asks Twitter, YouTube to pull down perfume ad that triggered outrage
Google to monetise short-video platform YouTube Shorts, results encouraging
YouTube announces new ways for creators to make money through Shorts
Big YouTube miss yanks down Alphabet earnings and revenue
What is Web 5.0?
-
Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube might reportedly limit access to 4K videos to only users of its Premium service.
According to MacRumors, some users on Reddit and Twitter mentioned that they have started to notice that on iOS, and presumably across other platforms also.
However, not all users are seeing the 4K quality option blocked behind YouTube's paywall, and it is unclear if YouTube plans to move forward with this.
A standard YouTube Premium plan costs $11.99 in the US and includes ad-free videos, background playback, and the ability to download videos for offline viewing.
The platform recently said it is testing a new feature in its mobile app with its Premium subscribers that allows them to zoom in on any video.
The latest opt-in experimental feature enables a pinch-to-zoom gesture for videos -- and it works both in portrait and full-screen landscape view.
To enable pinch to zoom, open YouTube's settings menu either on your phone or from the website. If you are subscribed to YouTube Premium, there should be a "try new features" section.
--IANS
vc/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 12:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU